2-time Super Bowl champ hosts football tournament for service members

Although he's spent his life on the gridiron, Philadelphia Eagles running back Legarrette Blount is making it possible for American service members to become champions.

Blount is hosting a 7-on-7 flag football tournament at Keesler through Pro Camps Football.

"I was like, hey I like to play football, so let's just come on out and play," Lt. Quintin Echols said, "Definitely have a lot of friends and brothers in the military, so I can play football with them."

A former player for East Mississippi Community College, Blount couldn't wait to get back to Mississippi for the tournament.

"I feel honored in the fact that they wanted me to come here," said Blount. "As soon as I got the chance and got the opportunity to come here, I was all about it."

It isn't his first time hosting a camp on a military installation.

"I've done a camp with pro camps before," he said. "I did one in Germany this summer and it was pretty amazing, so I just wanted to continue to do it. I love visiting military bases."

Blount comes from a military family. Any time he has the opportunity to give back to the military community, it's a chance he can't pass up.

"You know, these guys put their lives on the line daily. So I don't think there is a problem or I don't think there is a lot of hardship to come give back whenever I possibly can. Just come and do whatever I can with them and make sure they have a good time, have a good day and enjoy being around an NFL player."

While the field may have been wet, it didn't stop the players from having some good games with some great plays.

"I think it's a wonderful turn out," Echols said. "All the people come out and share their passion for the game. I think it's a wonderful turnout and everybody's having fun."

Saturday's games were shortened due to the threat of rain. The tournament wraps up on Sunday.

