Dinosaurs invade the Convention Center

More than 80 life-sized dinosaurs are making a stop in Biloxi as part of Jurassic Quest.

The exhibit at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum features everything from baby triceratops, to a massive spinosaurus.

"We work with paleontologists to make sure we get the actual design of the dinosaurs, so what you see is not just what we think the T-Rex looked like," said show manager Dustin Baker.

Every exhibit is painstakingly detailed to ensure an authentic Jurassic experience.

"Each scene is detailed by hand. Every leaf, every tree stump, is put there by somebody to kind of replicate what we think these dinosaurs lived in," said Baker.

It's more than just giant dinos, there are several interactive and educational exhibits for kids of all ages. Kids can play paleontologist and dig up real fossils, or ride on the backs of moving tyrannosaurs, velociraptors, and bracchiosaurs.

Jurassic quest promises an experience for the entire family. Melissa Fleming from Picayune says she had just as much fun as her grandchildren

"I've gotten to see their faces just light up," she explained.

For more information including ticket prices and show times, visit http://www.jurassicquest.com/biloxi.html.

