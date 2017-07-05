Bay St. Louis man lobbies for school district consolidation

Ron Thorpe says he's devised an eight-year plan that will save Hancock County taxpayers millions of dollars and create major improvements to the education system. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Bay St. Louis man is asking each of the city's councilmen and the mayor to join his mission to consolidate all the school districts in Hancock County at the administrative level.

There are currently two different school districts in the county. The Bay-Waveland School District operates all schools in the city limits of Bay St. Louis and Waveland. The Hancock County School District covers the city of Diamondhead and unincorporated areas of the county.

Ron Thorpe says he's devised an eight-year plan that will save taxpayers millions of dollars and create major improvements to the education system. And he said he's not giving up until a change occurs.

"All we're doing is taking administrative functions and uniting them to be able to save millions of dollars each year," Thorp said. "Last year, the county spent $79 million on education here in this county for 6,300 students."

It's an issue Waveland resident Vivian Anderson-Jensen says she's noticed in her own previous line of work.

"It's been a major complaint throughout my career. It's too top-heavy at the administrative level," Anderson-Jensen said.

Thorp said even though a shake-up at the top would possibly cause financial strife for some, it would benefit the county as a whole.

"One thing to remember: the school district is not an employment agency," Thorp said.

Under Thorp's plan, all of the schools in Hancock County would remain open.

"The final report at this particular time is asking each councilman and the mayor to contact the two representatives on the school board, and encourage them to go to the meeting hosted by Hancock County Supervisors, to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of having an administrative consolidation," Thorp said.

