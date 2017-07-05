Moss Point live stream receives positive feedback

Just three days into his new job, Moss Point Mayor Mario King is keeping his word on "rejuvenating" the city.

Wednesday night, the newly appointed official lived streamed a city board meeting on Facebook.

Just under 36 minutes, the live stream received nearly 1,00 views, and multiple shares. From the looks of dozens of comments, the new-age transparency was well received.

Thanks to the easy access, former residents were able to join the meeting from miles away.

Despite facing four other candidates, the 30-year-old Phd. candidate secured 60 percent of the vote in the general election; defeating incumbent Billy Knight Sr. After being elected, King told WLOX News Now, "This administration is going to be strong, passionate, fair firm and consistent," King said.

Out of all the positive messages left during the meeting, one in particular stood out. Former Ocean Springs mayor Connie Moran joined the live stream comments with a few words of encouragement.

King wasn't the only mayor to take advantage of social media Wednesday night. Over in Ocean Springs, viewers joined Mayor Shea Dobson at the Board of Alderman meeting.

WLOX News Now has reached out to King to learn more about how he plans to use social media during his term.

