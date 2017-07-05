Registration open for annual teen leadership symposium

Becoming a leader doesn't happen overnight.

That's why organizers on the Coast are working to show teens how to embrace their talents at a young age.

The second annual Gulf Coast Youth Leadership Symposium will be held on Saturday, July 29 at the MGCCC Jeff Davis Campus. The free event will feature workshops and speakers geared toward teaching formal, and informal, leadership skills.

In its inaugural year, 163 teens turned out for the event. Attendees from the 2016 symposium say they are grateful for area leaders taking the time to teach skills that are applicable to everyday life.

The symposium is open to students ages 12-17, and lunch will be provided. Registration is required, click here to sign up.

