Coast man murdered 'in cold blood' in FL

A man murdered in the Florida Panhandle last week was from the Mississippi Gulf Coast, investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Robert Nicholas Mayall, 30, was found shot to death at Destin’s Harbor View Park on Friday night. Friends of Mayall tell us he is from Ocean Springs.

The murder weapon was found buried behind a business in Destin.

Less than 48 hours after the murder, a Destin man was arrested and charged with the slaying. Authorities identified the murder suspect as 36-year-old William Joffre Reed.

According to investigators, Reed admitted to shooting Mayall multiple times “in cold blood.” Officials said Reed admitted to the killing after he was confronted with evidence gathered by deputies.

Mayall’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

