D'Iberville welcomes holiday tourism

Coast beaches are full during the Fourth of July weekend, but D'Iberville managed to draw tourists; even without an Gulf view.

"All of our hotel rooms were booked. We had two or three leftover, but I'm sure they're booked by now. The Scarlet Pearl itself has been booked for several weeks," said city manager Clay Jones.

D'Iberville residents Tara and Darren Richard say the city has some of the best fishing in the area.

"We come here as a place to get out of the sun. It's nice and cool, and it's actually a pretty good spot," said Darren Richard.

Michael Matthews and his family are visiting the Coast from Liberty, Miss.

"We came on a family outing vacation, and we enjoy coming here to the Scarlet Pearl Casino to see the lights and the fireworks," said Matthews. "The fireworks show was really spectacular."

According to the US Census Bureau, the city has had a 20 percent increase in population in the last five years; a trend locals say they recognize.

"With the casinos we have a lot more tourists. We've met people from Michigan, Iowa. We have a lot of out of state people and they come up and like to see what we're using for bait," said Richard.

Jones says that's no coincidence

"We work really hard to make this city inviting. When people come in to town they want to see a clean area, they want to meet inviting people, they want to know they're safe, and we do that best,"

