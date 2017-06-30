Fourth of July Crab Festival opens to sunny skies - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fourth of July Crab Festival opens to sunny skies

The Our Lady of Grace Crab Festival is going on all weekend. (Photo source: WLOX) The Our Lady of Grace Crab Festival is going on all weekend. (Photo source: WLOX)
(WLOX) -

Thousands of folks will be celebrating the Fourth of July a bit early at the 33rd annual Our Lady of the Gulf crab festival, which runs all weekend on the school's campus in Bay Saint Louis.

The sounds of the band Pat Murphy and 'Sippiana Soul ignited the crowd on the first day of the OLG crab fest.

The band's name stems from a description of the cultural melt between New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, a blend folks like volunteer and Hancock County resident Michael Goodsell can appreciate.

"It's a great way to bring together cultures, people, and it benefits the church," said Goodsell. "It's a good time."

This year's festival boasts nine bands, including the popular Chee-Weez from New Orleans.

Chee-Weez band member Joey Mangiapane says they'll be sporting stars and stripes and pouring their heart into providing a great free show for all ages.

"Our set list is all over the place, 70s, 80s, a wide variety," said Mangiapane. "We want everyone to get involved."

The festival is free to get into all weekend, and offers mouth watering seafood, art work, and rides for separate costs.

Crab fest co-chair Leigh Haas says she's helped organize it for 20 years.

"I think what excites me most is the community involvement," said Haas. "It doesn't matter if you're a member of the church or not. It brings everyone together. It's a well-oiled machine. Every year, we come out and do this, and we're really glad the weather turned out the way it did. We hope more crowds come out since the rain stopped."

On Saturday, the gates are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

 "Come out and see us please," said Mangiapane. "Come get some crabs."

The bands on Saturday include Razzo, the Bucktown All-stars, and the Todd 'Neill Band. On Sunday, the bands Family Tradition with Troy Ladner, Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition, and Category Six will take the stage.

Organizers say the Fourth of July Crab Festival is the only fundraiser Our Lady of the Gulf hosts all year.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly