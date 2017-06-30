Pascagoula daycare closes doors after nearly 5 decades

Coming to work everyday at 4 a.m. made her happy; there wasn't one part she didn't love. (Photo source: WLOX)

At the age of 88, Billie Avery is finally ready to retire.

"It's a new beginning for her," said granddaughter Kelli Tuner. "It's not the end of Granny, it's just the end of the daycare."

Avery's daycare has served as a second home to hundreds of Pascagoula kids for more than four decades

"It's just been a blessing to me, these little kids that I've taught," said Avery. "As they leave today it's going to break my heart because I've had them for so long."

She's been teaching kids for so long, she's become "Granny" to dozens of families.

"We've all been here, our children have been here, some great great grandchildren have been here," said granddaughter Melissa Cook.

Ms. Billie says that it was her family who wanted her to retire. Coming to work everyday at 4 a.m. made her happy; there wasn't one part she didn't love.

"To changing dirty diapers, to feeding some of them, and when they hug me around the legs and tell me they love me," Avery said.

Avery says remembers each and every student.

"I had one little girl the other day. I took her to the bathroom and as she got down, she looked at me and said "I love you Miss Billie' and I said 'You didn't have to do this to me today.'"

Although the daycare is closing its doors, the memories of the hundreds of families will last forever.