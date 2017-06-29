Former NFL player inspires youth at annual BGC dinner - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Former NFL player inspires youth at annual BGC dinner

Reed hopes that his speech Thursday night inspires the youth at the Jackson County club. (Photo source: WLOX) Reed hopes that his speech Thursday night inspires the youth at the Jackson County club. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Former NFL football great Andre Reed helped lead the Buffalo Bills to four Super Bowls, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

He also spent most of his time growing up at the Boys and Girls club in Allentown, Pa; a place he calls his safe haven. 

"Boys and Girls Club [has been a] part of my life since 6....I was just like them," said Reed. 

On Thursday, the BGC of Jackson County held its annual Steak & Steak Dinner, with Reed as the keynote speaker. 

"I was given the opportunity to do what I did, be what I became," Reed said of using his BGC story to inspire others.

Katherine Glaude has worked with the Jackson County organization for all 25 years of it's existence. She believes strongly in its necessity for young people.

"Just to see these kids being productive, positive citizens. It's all I need," said Glaude, who is grateful for the generosity of the community. 

The charitable evening featured a silent auction, and tables with alumni and current Boys and Girls Club members to socialize. Morgan Williams was named the 2017 Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County Youth of the Year. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly