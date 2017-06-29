Former NFL player inspires youth at annual BGC dinner

Reed hopes that his speech Thursday night inspires the youth at the Jackson County club. (Photo source: WLOX)

Former NFL football great Andre Reed helped lead the Buffalo Bills to four Super Bowls, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

He also spent most of his time growing up at the Boys and Girls club in Allentown, Pa; a place he calls his safe haven.

"Boys and Girls Club [has been a] part of my life since 6....I was just like them," said Reed.

On Thursday, the BGC of Jackson County held its annual Steak & Steak Dinner, with Reed as the keynote speaker.

"I was given the opportunity to do what I did, be what I became," Reed said of using his BGC story to inspire others.

Katherine Glaude has worked with the Jackson County organization for all 25 years of it's existence. She believes strongly in its necessity for young people.

"Just to see these kids being productive, positive citizens. It's all I need," said Glaude, who is grateful for the generosity of the community.

The charitable evening featured a silent auction, and tables with alumni and current Boys and Girls Club members to socialize. Morgan Williams was named the 2017 Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County Youth of the Year.

