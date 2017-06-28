Coast organization collecting backpacks for students

School isn't back in session just yet, but the Gulf Coast community is coming together to make sure that when it is - scholars are ready to hit the books.

The Upsilon Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is hosting its annual back to school donation drive. Now until July 21, the organization is collecting backpacks for students.

Donation drop-offs are available at the following locations:

Wells Fargo Bank-Edgewater Branch, Hope McQuain

2675 Pass Rd.

Biloxi, MS 39531

LaBella's Salon

12100 US Hwy. 49

Gulfport, MS 39503

Bryan Jacobs State Farm Insurance

1806 26th Ave.

Gulfport, MS 39501

With the assistance of Morning Star Baptist Church, the organization has provided 70 backpacks filled with school supplies to children throughout the community. Organizers have set a goal of 100 backpacks for the 2017 event.

According to a school list proved by the Harrison County School District, K-8 students are required to carry clear or mesh backpacks.

For questions or additional information about donating, visit the UCO Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved