West Jackson County Utility District embarks on $9 million project

Amidst reoccurring water and sewage issues in some parts of the St. Martin community, the West Jackson County Utility District is embarking on an extensive project to remedy the issue.

Boil water notice signs line the Windsor Park neighborhood in St. Martin.

"We actually had four ruptures of lines in this particular area where construction is taking place," said West Jackson County utility district general manager John Hannah.

The ruptures happened over the course of the past two and half weeks, and now the district is working on a permanent fix.

"So we're rapidly trying to replace some of these old lines and they're just giving out," Hannah said.

The solution: a more than $9 million utilities project that tackles issues with both the water lines and sewage.

"A good portion of the water and sewer work that we're doing is in the Windsor Park, Windsor Port area. We're also doing some work out by old Fort Bayou Road, and then we're also doing some sewer work in the April Bayou, and in the old St. Martin area," Hannah said.

The plan is to replace the old clay sewage lines and the aged asbestos water lines. The project is being funded by a loan through the state revolving fund.

"It's very attractive rates, the water side is at 1.95 percent interest rates for 20 years, and the sewage side is even better at 1.75 percent," Hannah said.

The current time line estimates the water projects will be done in a year, while the sewage replacements will take a little longer; likely a year and a half.

Residents can expect disruptive traffic and messy lawns. But, the end result should be worth it.

"They'll have more reliable sanitary sewer service, they be less frequent overflowing sewage, and hopefully it will keep charges lower," Hannah said.

The project will likely result in multiple boil water notices throughout the duration of the project.

