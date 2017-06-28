Storm damage reported in Jackson, Pearl River counties

Live video from WLOX News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WLOX News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Emergency crews are responding to reported storm damage in Jackson County and Pearl River County. The National Weather Service said winds gusts up to 70 mph have been recorded with these storms.

A photo from a WLOX News Now viewer shows a funnel cloud in Lucedale, but George County Sheriff Keith Havard said there are no reports of damage.

There is storm damage in the Gulf Park Estates neighborhood and in the area of Pointe Aux Chenes Rd. in Jackson County. Sheriff Mike Ezell said trees and power lines are down in Gulf Park Estates, and deputies are assessing damage in the area. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Jackson County EMA Director Earl Etheridge said at least three dozen homes have been damaged in the county.

Pearl River County Emergency Management Services Director Danny Manley said a confirmed tornado touched down in the Silver Run community. The twister took down two barns at a cattle farm, ripped shingles from a home, downed trees, and knocked out power in the area. No injuries were reported.

