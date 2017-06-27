New Moss Point administration takes oath of office

While residents say they were excited about the ceremony, they're even more anxious about the board getting to work. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

It was a packed house at Pelican's Landing on Tuesday evening with dozens of people eager to witness the swearing in of Moss Point's newest administration.

"From the time that Mario initiated his campaign, it has been an excitement in Moss Point, and tonight is just the icing on the cake," said resident Mattie Holloway.

Along with new Mayor Mario King, four other newcomers are joining incumbents Wayne Lennep, Chuck Redmond, and Robert Byrd on the board of aldermen. While residents say they were excited about the ceremony, they're even more anxious about the board getting to work.

"Mario has a big job ahead of him, and we as the citizens of Moss Point are here to stand behind him," Holloway said.



Before turning a new leaf in the city's leadership, the newly elected board wanted to take the time to honor former Ward 5 Alderman Linwood Grierson. City attorney Amy St. Pe paid tribute to him ahead of the new board taking oath.

Grierson died last week after a brief illness. Following his dedication, his wife shared her thoughts on the new administration.

"This new board, I think, is put together of some wonderful people just like Lin, who wanted Moss Point better," Beth Grierson said.

Moss Point residents share those same sentiments. They say the biggest challenge is getting the board to work cohesively.

"I'm hoping for unity, as he said, to rejuvenate Moss Point. We have the power to be the best city in Mississippi, much less on the coast," said resident Ann Waller.

Residents at the inauguration do admit there are some challenges Moss Point must overcome, but they believe they elected the right officials to get the River City where it needs to be.

Elected officials officially take office July 1.

