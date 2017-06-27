Ingalls to build destroyer featuring upgraded radar technology

Ingalls has been awarded a contract modification to build a warship for the Navy featuring technology new to the Arleigh Burke-class of destroyers.

The Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) will be the first Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to feature “Flight III” upgrades, which will include the new Advanced Missile Defense Radar and its supporting systems.

DDG 125 is the fifth of five destroyers Ingalls was originally contracted to build in 2013. Construction is expected to be complete in 2024.

“We have proven our success in the DDG 51 class over the past 30 years, and our shipbuilders are ready now to build the first Flight III ship,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “This will be the 35th Aegis destroyer we will build for the U.S. Navy in what has been one of our company’s most successful programs. These ships are in high demand, and this Flight III ship will be the most capable DDG 51-class ship ever built.”

The ship is named for Capt. Jack H. Lucas, who is the youngest Marine and youngest serviceman in WWII to receive the Medal of Honor.

Lucas was just 14 when he forged his mother’s signature to join the Marine Corps Reserves during WWII. He turned 17 just days before the U.S. invasion of Iwo Jima.

During the battle, he saved the lives of three fellow Marines when he threw himself onto two enemy hand grenades. Only one of the grenades exploded, injuring Lucas.

There are currently five destroyers under construction at Ingalls: Ralph Johnson, Paul Ignatius, Delbert D. Black, Frank E. Petersen, Jr., and Lenah H Sutcliffe Higbee.

