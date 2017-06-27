Part of St. Martin neighborhood under boil water notice

The West Jackson County Utility District is working on a $2.7 million project to replace old water lines in the Windsor Park area of St. Martin. Since the work started in February, several boil water notices have been issued in the area, including four in the past two and a half weeks.

WJCUD General Manager John Hannah said the pipes that are being replaced were installed decades ago. Some of the pipes have been in the ground for more than 50 years.

Hannah said the private entity that installed the pipes used “inferior products” and “substandard installation” techniques.

The WJCUD hopes to have the work done by February of 2018, but it is likely more boil water notices will be issued before that happens.

The latest boil water notice affects less than 100 homes in an area north of Old Fort Bayou and east of Washington Ave. It was caused by loss of pressure due to a water line break.

Boil Water Advisory is being issued for customers who live on: Ponce De Leon Dr. from Amherst Dr. to Mayfair St., Beacon St., Brentford St., Canterburry Dr. North and West, Amherst Dr. from Old Fort Bayou Rd. to Ponce De Leon Dr.

Hannah said water service has been restored to the area, but customers should continue to boil water from the tap used for drinking and cooking until officials collect uncontaminated samples for two straight days.

According to Hannah, the pipe replacement project is currently in its first phase. The contractor working on the project is Graham Construction Company, and the engineering firm in charge is Compton Engineering.

In addition to the pipe replacement project, the WJCUD is also working on a more than $6 million project to replace dated sewer lines in the same area.

