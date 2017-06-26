Phil Torjusen prepares to take seat as Gautier's mayor

Torjusen said after years of quietly working in the background, he's ready to take the lead in the city known as Nature's Playground. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

The new Mayor of Gautier will be sworn into office during a ceremony Thursday.

"I've just kind of been in the shadows and now just coming out," said Mayor-elect Phil Torjusen.

Torjusen said after years of quietly working in the background, he's ready to take the lead in the city known as Nature's Playground.

"I'm already on two of the commissions, the civil service and planning commissions," Torjusen said.

He said in those roles, he's been able to analyze Gautier's issues and begin coming up with solutions for them. His focus is economic development.

"We have lost the revenue stream when the mall was left, and we have not replaced that," Torjusen said.

With a background in realty, Torjusen says he's excited to see the findings of a private firm's city analysis.

"That will tell us what kind of retailers will thrive in our demographic, and we will start soliciting those retailers," Torjusen added.

Another item on his agenda is reworking the city’s water system.

"That was one of the hottest items on the campaign trail, making sure we provide quality water and sewage services to our residents at a fair price."

Torjusen has also formed a tight bond with the other three new mayors in Jackson county. He hopes that will result in some partnered projects. He says he's excited to start working toward change in Gautier.

"I'm hoping that when we get started it'll be seamless, and we'll start seeing results fairly quickly."

Torjusen says he's working with the current leadership to make that a reality. New mayors officially take office July 1.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.