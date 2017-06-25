Residents thankful to see dry roads in Bay St. Louis

For the first time in nearly a week, water did not cross the road on Central and 1st avenues during high tide Sunday.

It's something residents like Butch Ghersanich have grown accustomed to.

"This time of year a lot, a good bit," said Ghersanich. "The road's always under water."

Ghersanich has lived in the area for two years and says as his street goes, so goes the rest of the neighborhood. When Tropical Storm Cindy dumped more than 6 inches of rain in that part of the city, high tide left residents dealing with nearly 2 feet of water.

Officials were ready to close roads again Sunday if the tides rose high enough, but residents are happy to see the water stay back.

"This is the best it's been all week, at this time," Ghersanich said.

In the two years that he's lived on 1st Ave., Ghersanich's street is the first to flood when it rains.

"It's the city. If they help keep these ditches clean," said Ghersanich, who maintains the ditches on his property, and across the street. "They do every other street, but they bypass this one all the time."

Hancock County EOC director Brian Adam says tidal flooding is not expected at this point, but another round of heavy rain could change that.

