10 accidents slow I-10 traffic Saturday

According to police, a total of 10 accidents on I-10 brought traffic to a crawl on Saturday.

Injuries were reported in three of the accidents, but none were critical.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to at least two -- one at the Hwy. 57 exit in the eastbound lane and one at the Gautier-Vancleave exit in the westbound lane.

According to MDOT, a wreck near exit 61 near Gautier-Vancleave Road blocked all westbound lanes.

Though traffic is moving slowing, all wrecks have been cleared.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.