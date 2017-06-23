Car enthusiasts descend on Biloxi for Scrapin' the Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Car enthusiasts descend on Biloxi for Scrapin' the Coast

Spectators check out the vehicles at Scrapin the Coast. (Photo source: WLOX) Spectators check out the vehicles at Scrapin the Coast. (Photo source: WLOX)
(WLOX) -

Highway 90 in Biloxi is filling up with cars as the 15th annual Scrapin the Coast kicks off this weekend.

On Friday, early birds were already out, taking in the sights.

Biloxi resident Andrew Brown says he and his son Cody walked to the beach from their house and look forward to the weekend all year.

"These kids are obviously interested in cars," said Brown. "They spend their time and money on them. They get summer jobs, and they get ready for this all year."

Biloxi Police say they're keeping control of the crowds and the traffic from a command post at Edgewater Mall, but authorities say they don't anticipate problems.

However, they say they have a traffic plan in place that includes blocking U-turn lanes in some areas and closing service drives by 10 p.m.

Coast visitor John Smith says he brought his family along to enjoy the beach and the souped up rides.

"I was a vehicle mechanic in the army, and I like to tinker with cars," said Smith. "But even more so, I like looking at them."

This year, organizers say Tropical Storm Cindy may have an effect on attendance. By 6 p.m. Friday, traffic appeared thinner than in years past. But so far, attendees haven't felt a drop of rain.

"These kids are doing something productive with their time," said Brown. "They're spending their money, you can hear them. They're passionate about something and that's getting their cars out and riding."

Officials say if you want to enter your vehicle in the car and truck show, you still can between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum.

There will also be live music, vendors and contests from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.

