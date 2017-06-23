Vets receive free dental care

The day of services allows vets to receive free dental care. (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

One National Dental Service devoted the day to giving free oral services to veterans.

Their location in Pascagoula had a busy Saturday as they worked on former servicemen and women's smiles. Ronnie Sedlak made the more than 50 mile trek from Pass Christian to Pascagoula to get his teeth checked out.

"I haven't been to the dentist in probably about five years," Sedlak said.

Sedlak is one of more than 100 million Americans without dental insurance - and despite him being a veteran. Aspen Dental hosts its annual day of service to ensure veterans like Sedlak don't let their oral health go unnoticed.

"They've given the ultimate sacrifice by going to war and you know just protecting us, so therefore it's opportunity to....give them back something that many of them may have lost over the years, and that's their smile," said Pascagoula Aspen Dental office manager Jonathan Smith.

Services go beyond just a simple consultation and cleaning.

"From basic restorative work - up until major work. That's inclusive of full mouth extractions, as well as the dentures. We've gone the extra mile to make sure we take care of what ever the problem is," Smith said.

The bill is completely picked up by the company.

"As of today, Aspen has written of over $7.7 million dollars to make sure our veterans are well taken care of," Smith said.

Sedlak's consistent brushing and flossing prevented him from having to undergo some of the more painful procedures. But he says he's glad that if it didn't - thanks to the generosity of Aspen Dental - he'd be able to get it taken care of for free.

