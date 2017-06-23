Vets receive free dental care - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Vets receive free dental care

The day of services allows vets to receive free dental care. (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) The day of services allows vets to receive free dental care. (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

One National Dental Service devoted the day to giving free oral services to veterans.

Their location in Pascagoula had a busy Saturday as they worked on former servicemen and women's smiles. Ronnie Sedlak made the more than 50 mile trek from Pass Christian to Pascagoula to get his teeth checked out.  

"I haven't been to the dentist in probably about five years," Sedlak said.

Sedlak is one of more than 100 million Americans without dental insurance - and despite him being a veteran. Aspen Dental hosts its annual day of service to ensure veterans like Sedlak don't let their oral health go unnoticed.

"They've given the ultimate sacrifice by going to war and you know just protecting us, so therefore it's opportunity to....give them back something that many of them may have lost over the years, and that's their smile," said Pascagoula Aspen Dental office manager Jonathan Smith.

Services go beyond just a simple consultation and cleaning.

"From basic restorative work - up until major work. That's inclusive of full mouth extractions, as well as the dentures. We've gone the extra mile to make sure we take care of what ever the problem is," Smith said.

The bill is completely picked up by the company.

"As of today, Aspen has written of over $7.7 million dollars to make sure our veterans are well taken care of," Smith said.

Sedlak's consistent brushing and flossing prevented him from having to undergo some of the more painful procedures. But he says he's glad that if it didn't - thanks to the generosity of Aspen Dental -  he'd be able to get it taken care of for free.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly