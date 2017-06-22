Animal rescuers saving animals in wake of Tropical Storm Cindy

Wildlife rescuers are hard at work rehabbing turtles, squirrels, and other creatures as flood waters are starting to recede in some areas after Tropical Storm Cindy.

Waveland resident and amateur pelican rescuer Andrea Miller said she and her family were walking along the beach when they came across a stumbling pelican in a grassy area.



"He was teetering on the fence, and I said 'What is that?' It was a brown baby pelican, so I walked behind him and grabbed him by the beak, and made sure to put one finger between his beak, so he could breathe," said Miller.



That's when she scooped him up herself after noticing several animals that didn't make it through the storm.



"We saw about five or six different breeds of dead animals. They were very tattered. We saw some nutria. They probably drowned because they lost strength," said Miller.



She said she then called animal rescuers, who rushed over to help.



"I hate seeing storms come in, not because we have so much to do , but because so many animals are being displaced," said Laura Mioton with Wild at Heart Rescue.



Mioton says this is the time when she's the most busy, right after a storm, as many animals become disoriented after their homes flood.



"We've gotten everything so far, from nutrias, to raccoons, to the baby pelican we just picked up," Mioton noted.

Wild at Heart says they've gotten about 300 calls a day for animal rescues since the start of Tropical Storm Cindy, and they have 400 animals in their care right now.

