SMATF hosting AIDS Awareness Luncheon

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the state of Mississippi ranks ninth in the nation for the highest risk of HIV diagnosis.

Out of 509 new cases in the state in 2015, 77 percent of new diagnoses in District 9 were in Harrison County. Although the total number of statewide cases dropped in 2016, the need for HIV awareness education remains a necessity.

On Wednesday June 28, the South Mississippi AIDS Task Force will continue their mission to help save and enhance live on the Coast. The organization is hosting the AIDS Awareness Luncheon at MGCCC's Hospitality and Resort Management Center from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

A representative from the Mississippi State Department of Health will serve as the guest presenter.

For tickets, please call 228-871-6152, or visit Covenant Christian Bookstore at 1419 Pass Road, Suite A in Gulfport.

