Beyonce' awards scholarship to Mississippi native

Just days before the world got in formation following reports of two new additions to the Bey Hive, a Jackson, Miss. native has an even better reason to celebrate.

Bira Paige, a junior at Spelman College in Atlanta, is one of four women to receive The Formation Scholars Award, created by singer Beyonce' Knowles-Carter.

The scholarship was formed to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the singer's critically-acclaimed album, Lemonade. A female student at one of four specific institutions were eligible for the scholarship.

According to its website, the scholarship "encourages and supports young women who are bold, creative, conscious, confident and unafraid to think outside the box."

Other winners include: Sadiya Ramos, Berklee College of Music; Avery Youngblood, Parsons School of Design; and Maya Rogers, Howard University.

