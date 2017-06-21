Contractor fights East Biloxi street flooding with drainage pumps

The contractor in charge of the massive infrastructure project in East Biloxi is helping to fight street flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy. (Photo source: WLOX)

The contractor in charge of the massive infrastructure project in East Biloxi is helping to fight street flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy. Oscar Renda brought in two new pumps Wednesday for a total of eight pumps running day and night.

General Superintendent John Cowart said the $122 million project is making big changes to the drainage system of the roads, compounding the flooding issue.

"We're on the project 24 hours a day until after this rain event is gone," Cowart promised. "After it's gone, we'll move in and address the flooded areas. The problem is that being a tropical system, the high tide is causing problems at all the main discharge points. Once those become inundated and covered up, at that point, the whole system backs up."

Cowart is monitoring the flooding happening throughout the entire construction area.

"Anyone will say their street is the worst spot, but where we're seeing the most problems are at Holley St., Iraqois St., and the Graham St. area."

He added that flooding on Santini St. and Main St. is also an issue, and the two extra pumps were delivered this week to help drain the roads.

"We have an unlimited amount of additional pumps. But with the amount of rain we're receiving, there's no amount of pumps that will do any good. We're fighting a losing battle," Cowart said.

Oscar Renda adds that when the tide lowers after the tropical system, the flooding will decrease.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.