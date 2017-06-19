Tourism leaders aim to make everyone a 'Coast Champion' - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tourism leaders aim to make everyone a 'Coast Champion'

In Waveland, leaders of the Coast's tourism industry converged with community members Monday. (Photo source: WLOX) In Waveland, leaders of the Coast's tourism industry converged with community members Monday. (Photo source: WLOX)
WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -

In Waveland, leaders of the Coast's tourism industry converged with community members Monday. It's part of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast's push to make anyone a "Coast Champion" for hospitality.

Tish Williams, with the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, said everyone who lives in the southern part of our state has the ability to be an ambassador to visitors.

"Tourism is everyone's business. In order to take advantage of the tourist dollars, we all must be informed ambassadors for the Mississippi Gulf Coast. I think the most important thing we must do as a community and whole coast is come together and be informed as to why the coast is a great place to visit and live," said Williams.

That's why people who live and work in our area, from store greeters to bed in breakfast owners, were invited to the Leo W. Seal Community Center, to learn more about the appeal of our region.

Janice Guido, with Bay Life Gifts in Bay St. Louis, said after the session, she knows more about Visit Mississippi Gulf Coasts' online resources, and she'll share that  information with her guests.

"Across the board, from inns to the attractions to retailers are here today. I think it's important that we try to promote more as one coast," said Guido.

A consultant with Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast also filled in attendees with coast facts, like the nearly $2 billion tourism pumps into our area each year, the appeal of our 19 golf courses and 62 miles of beaches, in the hopes that everyone will spread the good news.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly