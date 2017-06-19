Tourism leaders aim to make everyone a 'Coast Champion'

In Waveland, leaders of the Coast's tourism industry converged with community members Monday. It's part of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast's push to make anyone a "Coast Champion" for hospitality.

Tish Williams, with the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, said everyone who lives in the southern part of our state has the ability to be an ambassador to visitors.

"Tourism is everyone's business. In order to take advantage of the tourist dollars, we all must be informed ambassadors for the Mississippi Gulf Coast. I think the most important thing we must do as a community and whole coast is come together and be informed as to why the coast is a great place to visit and live," said Williams.



That's why people who live and work in our area, from store greeters to bed in breakfast owners, were invited to the Leo W. Seal Community Center, to learn more about the appeal of our region.



Janice Guido, with Bay Life Gifts in Bay St. Louis, said after the session, she knows more about Visit Mississippi Gulf Coasts' online resources, and she'll share that information with her guests.

"Across the board, from inns to the attractions to retailers are here today. I think it's important that we try to promote more as one coast," said Guido.



A consultant with Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast also filled in attendees with coast facts, like the nearly $2 billion tourism pumps into our area each year, the appeal of our 19 golf courses and 62 miles of beaches, in the hopes that everyone will spread the good news.

