Daddy Rich: Celebrating 60 years at the barber shop

For the better part of a century, Harold Richmond has been a barber in Jackson County. Sunday night, friends and family gathered to celebrate the man affectionately known as "Daddy Rich".

Former boxer and Moss Point Native James Stokes organized the event to say thank you for everything Richmond has done to help young people in Jackson County.

"He's done a lot for the city," Stokes said. "He mentored a lot of young men, and they became men. He's a good father. It's Father's Day, and he's a good father to a lot of men who don't have dads."

For Richmond, teaching young people the barber trade was simply the right thing to do.

"Whatever I had to help them with, I gave," Richmond said. "I would gladly help them with it. I'd give them what I have and make it possible for them to work and to make it. I gave myself."

One of those proteges, Felix Fornette, believes Daddy Rich was meant to accomplish all he did in Moss Point.

"Mr Harold Richmond, Sr. was used by God to establish all of the major barber shops in this area," said Fornette.

For the man who became a barber shortly after his military service, his trade was just as much about people as it was about making money.

"You've gotta like people," Richmond said. "I love after being a barber so long, you meet so many different personalities. It really teaches you how to get along with people."

Richmond is thankful to be able to see the young men he trained achieve so much success.

"I'm very proud of them," he said. "These guys are doing really great. I'm glad to be around to see them."

