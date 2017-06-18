'I believe in them': Moss Point students to compete in Orlando

All of the students competing in the competition are in the top 10 percent of their class. (Photo source: WLOX)

With the official start of summer just days away, most kids are busy having fun in the sun.

But, five 11th graders from Moss Point High School are spending their days learning how to treat kidney stones and staph infections.

Why? Because they're are headed to Orlando for the Health Occupational Students of America competition.

"This is the second year that the students have competed in the competition, and ranked in the state of Mississippi. Four of the students have received scholarships to any program in medicine of their choice," said advisor LaTaya Cobb.

HOSA is an international organization for students that promotes 'career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people,' according to its website.

The Moss Point chapter, which is part of the school's Career and Technical Education Center, has a total of eight students ranging in grades 10 - 12. While some of the scholars are still deciding exactly what career is best for them, they already have a head start.

"The field of medicine has always been something that's took an interest in me. Honestly, I'm just interested with how the human body works. I feel like I understand it more than I understand other things," said 17-year-old Javon Williams.

Although the district has seen its share of ups and downs, educators continue to work tirelessly to turn things around. Just one month ago, the Class of 2017 received $5.8 million in college scholarships.

And that continued hard work shows.

"Every last one of these children are in the top 10 percent of their class," said Cobb. "They are special."

Being a twice-ranked chapter doesn't come without serious dedication. Students crack open the books year-round, even during summer vacation.

"Our team of fours, they come together and we go over cards and notes and everything we've retained in our health science classes over the past two years we've been here," said Javon.

What the scholars lack in chapter size, they make up for with ambition and determination.

"I believe in them. A lot of people don't believe in students at Moss Point; I believe in them."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.