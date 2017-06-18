Dads enjoy Father's Day at new Bay St. Louis Lion's Club

A sizzling grill is the unofficial sound of Father's Day, and Bay St. Louis councilman and father Gene Hoffman is serving as grill-master.

"My father was probably my favorite person in the world, and still is," said Hoffman, who is also the new Bay St. Louis Lion's Club president. "I'm not getting to spend it with him, but I'm getting to spend it with my kids, so hopefully they'll have a lot of good memories and a lot of respect for their father as well."

The newly formed Lion's Club put on the event at the community center. Vice President Margie Mayfield organized the event in honor of her father.

"My father was a wonderful man and he loved children. We always had children everywhere, we had seven in our family, and all the other kids on the rest of the street at our house growing up, so I just wanted to make today a good day for kids in his memory," said Mayfield.

Hot dogs and hamburgers were served alongside all of the traditional fixings and kids got to play on the bounce house as well as interact with some of Bay St. Louis' finest.

Mayfield invited local first-responders to remind them that they aren't forgotten.

"It's just another day we have to work for the city. We love our kids and our kids get to come visit us on the job, but it's just another day that we have to sacrifice, you know," explained fireman Lorenzo Armenta.

Many agree that it's a good reminder that Father's Day should be celebrated all year round.

