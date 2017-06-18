Pascagoula Rec summer day camp relocates following tornado

It's been a busy weekend for Pascagoula day camp counselors, moving the program from the Pascagoula Rec Center just a couple blocks down the street to Trent Lott Academy.

"It's been really hard. I got a call yesterday at 7 o'clock in the morning, my boss was freaking out," said assistant camp director Michelle Overby.

The rec center is bearing the brunt an EF-1 tornado that hit Friday night.

"The tornado came from the north and it tore probably an estimated 30 by 20 foot hole in the roof of the gymnasium," said Pascagoula Parks and Recreation Director.

They began assessing the damage early Saturday morning.

"So I went up there saw the roof was basically blown off, so we had to hurry up and get everything moved so that we could get a place for these kids," Overby said.

Then they began scrambling to find a place to re-locate.

"So yesterday morning at 7:15 I was on the phone with Wayne Rudofich and of course he was very gracious," Crew said.

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District superintendent quickly found a solution: giving the program both the cafeteria and gym of Trent Lott academy until the rec center can be fully repaired.

Sunday was spent taking packing up van loads of supplies to transform their temporary residence.

"So their bringing games over, gonna bring the balls, the activities, the arts and crafts supplies, those types of things. So that when we're here the kids have it just as normally as they do at the rec center," Crews said.

The counselors say they're committed to keeping the program running smoothly and are ready to get back to work on Monday.

The roof of the rec center has been temporarily fixed and most programs like open gym and kickboxing will resume there Monday. Officials say the day camp won't return until there are repairs made so it can withstand the wind loads.

