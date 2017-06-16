Coast breweries will soon sell pints, cases of beer from taprooms

Craft breweries all across Mississippi are hoping to see a huge boost in business once a new law takes effect on July 1, allowing them to sell larger amounts of their products at their own locations.

Visitors and residents on the Gulf Coast say they can't wait for the day they can take home their favorite beer from a micro-brewery in our state.



"Hopefully it makes people happier for people to bring something home," said visitor Roger Seelander.



Seelander says he frequently goes to various breweries in the southern U.S. and purchases their alcohol.



"Now it will be a normal brew pub," he said.



In the regular session earlier this year, state lawmakers and the governor approved the new law, which will allow small craft breweries that produce no more than 60,000 barrels of light wine or beer annually to sell customers up to two cases of beer per day, between 7:00 a.m. and midnight.



"Every time we go to a brewery out of state and enjoy beer in their taproom, we count the days till we can do it," said Dave Reese with Chandeleur Brewing.



Reese says at the moment, they sell brewery tours for $10, which includes six samples. With the new law coming soon, he says his business is busy preparing for the changes.

"We're excited and going through a lot of preps and improvements to the taproom," said Reese. "Everybody's ready."



Corey Page, an employee at Chandeleur Brewing, says part of those preps will include a 5K race starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, followed by a party with live music and games lasting into the night.



"We almost don't know what to expect," said Page. "We have 200 people signed up so far, as of a couple days ago. The ceiling is 300 for the race. The anticipation is limitless."

Page adds he believes the law is changing now due to the amount of new breweries that have cropped up in our state in the past several years.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.