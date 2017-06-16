$3B Navy warship will be built at Ingalls

Ingalls is getting final funds from a $3 billion contract to build another amphibious assault ship for the Navy. Ingalls shipbuilders are scheduled to start construction on the Bougainville (LHA 8) in 2018.

We first told you last year workers at Ingalls would build LHA 8 when the Navy awarded a contracted to purchase long lead materials.

“Our shipbuilders do an outstanding job building large-deck amphibious warships,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “We look forward to incorporating 50 years of amphibious shipbuilding knowledge into the Navy’s newest assault ship and providing the sailors and Marines a complex and highly capable product to perform their missions of freedom.”

Ingalls expects to deliver LHA 8 to the Navy in 2024. It will be the third America-class ship built at Ingalls. The Tripoli (LHA 7) was launched May 1 and will be christened Sept. 16.

The Bougainville will be the second Navy vessel to bear the name. It’s named after the Bougainville Campaign that took place in the Pacific theater during WWII.

The LHA ships weigh more than 44,000 tons, are nearly three football fields in length and stand 20 stories high. The ships are used to transport Marine Expeditionary Units and their equipment. Ingalls is the sole builder of these ships for the U.S. Navy

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.