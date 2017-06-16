LaBella's Salon hosting confidence workshop for teen girls

According to the Confidence Coalition, a girl is bullied at school every 7 minutes. An alarming 80 percent of 10-year-old girls are afraid of being overweight.

And just how many women think they're beautiful? A mere 2 percent.

In this day and age - but although hopefully not in years to come - women and girls are faced with everyday pressures, which are often magnified by things such as social media, peers, and even tv advertising.

But with a little encouragement, girls can learn to be confident in who they are. And boosting confidence is a mission LaBella's Salon in Gulfport is tackling head-on.

The salon is hosting "Confident Girls" on July 9. The goal of the afternoon workshop is to promote self-esteem in young girls on the Coast.

The workshop will include a discussion about multiple topics including decision making, social media, and body confidence. The event will be held at the salon, located at 12100 Hwy. 49, Unit 742. Attendance is free for girls ages 13 - 19, but they must register online.

For more information, contact Julia Green at 228-832-5848.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.