Gulfport man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex with 13-year-old

A 26-year-old Gulfport man admitted this week to having sex with a 13-year-old girl in 2015, but said he believed she was 18 at the time.

Chadwick Arsenio Stubbs pleaded guilty to statutory rape and was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 15 years suspended, leaving 25 years to serve day-for-day.

District Attorney Joel Smith said the investigation started in September 2015 after the victim told her family about an inappropriate relationship she was having with Stubbs. Investigators determined the relationship started in March 2015 and became sexual before the girl turned 14.

During the sentencing, Stubbs told the court he though the girl was 18 when they were in the relationship.

“Mistake of age is not a defense,” said Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker. “Furthermore, the investigation revealed that this defendant had grown up with the victim’s mother and was friends with the victim’s uncles. This defendant knew exactly what he was doing.”

When he is released, Stubbs will spend five years on probation and will have to register as a sex offender.

“There are absolutely no excuses for these predatory crimes against children in our community. The damage done by this defendant cannot be undone, but hopefully the sentenced handed down and the ending of the criminal prosecution can assist with moving forward,” said Smith.

