Dane Maxwell prepping to take seat as Pascagoula's mayor

In less than three weeks, each city in Jackson County will have a new mayor.

Voters in Pascagoula have chosen businessman Dane Maxwell. As July 1 approaches, Maxwell is in constant communication with his transition team as he gears up to take the mayoral seat in the flagship city.

"We're going to come out swinging and I think we're gonna do some great things," Maxwell said.

Winning the election by a landslide over two other candidates, he's the second Maxwell selected as Pascagoula's mayor. His father, the late Robbie Maxwell, served from 2009 - 2013.

Dane says he's eager to get down to business with new administration.

"We have great leadership we have incredible resources," said Maxwell, who was the southeast regional director of the Trump campaign. "How many mayors have an open door policy with the president, and the ability to come into the oval office any time," Maxwell asked.

It's an advantage Maxwell says he's already capitalizing on to benefit Pascagoula's citizens.

"We've already been to the White House and had a half day discussion of hot ticket items here on the Coast," said the new mayor. "Obviously Ingalls is going to be a huge priority for us."

Maxwell isn't being stingy about his connections. He wants to share them with the three other new mayors in Jackson County.

"I've met with Mario, Shea, and Phil and we've agreed to work together," Maxwell said.

The mayor-elect has his hands full, but says he's eager to rise to the occasion. He's already working on securing the next city manager and getting the city audited; as well as securing funding for infrastructure upgrades like Market Street.

