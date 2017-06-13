Former addicts say legal pot not the answer to opioid abuse prob - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Former addicts say legal pot not the answer to opioid abuse problem

Ocean Springs Mayor-elect Shea Dobson says one way to reduce opioid abuse is to legalize medical marijuana. But those who witness addiction daily at a Jackson County faith-based rehab facility disagree. (Photo source: WLOX) Ocean Springs Mayor-elect Shea Dobson says one way to reduce opioid abuse is to legalize medical marijuana. But those who witness addiction daily at a Jackson County faith-based rehab facility disagree. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Ocean Springs Mayor-Elect Shea Dobson says one way to reduce opioid abuse is to legalize medical marijuana. But those who witness addiction daily at a Jackson County faith-based rehab facility disagree.

The men in Home of Grace's rehabilitation programs are all battling some form of addiction, from street drugs, to alcohol, to pills.

"I have a first-hand account of opioid addiction, but by the grace of God I'm still here," said Home of Grace client Chris Cuevas.  

So when Ocean Springs Mayor-Elect Shea Dobson posted a Facebook status suggesting medical marijuana as a solution to the rise in opioid abuse and overdose, they of course - wanted to chime in. Their consensus, it's not a good idea. 

"Basically, marijuana became a gateway drug for me to explore other things," Cuevas said.

It's the fear that they share, from experience, going from vice to vice, high to high. 

"It's a vicious cycle, I became a hamster in a cage," Cuevas said. 

And even though marijuana seems to be far less deadly, they say the addictive properties are the same across the board.

"You can get just as addicted to marijuana as the people on the opiates get addicted," said Home of Grace client Jeremy Easterling. 

Home of Grace Executive Director Josh Barton believes Dobson's post was made with good intentions. But based on his daily interactions with recovering addicts he sees the dangers.

"We're hesitant as an organization to go there because we know the floodgate that would follow," Barton said. 

 A floodgate that could potentially put even more people in his program.

"It's gonna start trying to help those that really need it, but we have not shown a good track record of really controlling the substances that we put on the market," Barton said. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly