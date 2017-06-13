Customers to the rescue after Jeep drives into breakfast joint

The aftermath after Jeep drives through wall at BJ's Cafe (Photo source: Amy Byrd)

The breakfast rush at a mom and pop restaurant in Vancleave was interrupted when a Jeep plowed through a wall Tuesday morning.

“It has been a day,” said Amy Byrd, owner of BJ’s Café at the corner of Hwy. 57 and Jim Ramsay Rd.

Byrd said there were more than a dozen people in the small building when the SUV broke through the wall around 9:30 a.m. It appears a young lady mistook the gas for the brake, and that sent the Jeep barreling into the side of the café.

One man had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance, Byrd said.

BJ’s Café has been a breakfast stop in Vancleave for the past 18 years, Byrd said. Although, she took over the business only a year ago.

“We’re a mom and pop joint. We rely on the same people that come in every day,” Byrd said.

It's these same morning regulars who are making sure BJ’s doesn’t miss a beat.

Byrd said a crew from Robinson Construction stops in every day. When they found out what happened this morning, a crew stopped by to clean up and repair the wall.

“The community loves us, I’ll tell you that,” Byrd said. “Everybody has stopped by to look at the cafe. We’ve had many people stop by to see if they could help.”

Byrd said because of the help, the restaurant will be open for business as usual at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

