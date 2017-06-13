Lawsuit: Biloxi Baseball wants Tim Bennett out

Biloxi Shuckers President Ken Young and Biloxi Baseball are firing back against a lawsuit filed by Shuckers co-owner Tim Bennett and his company, Overtime Sports Management Biloxi.

In a counterclaim, Young and Biloxi Baseball ask for a ruling that would allow them to cut ties with Overtime and force Bennett to sell his 5 percent interest in the Shuckers.

The lawsuit alleges Bennett, Overtime, and its employees caused economic damages to Young and Biloxi Baseball through breaches of contract, defamation, gross negligence, and misrepresentation.

Overtime Sports entered an agreement with Biloxi Baseball in 2014 to have the exclusive right to book, manage, and promote events at MGM Park not related to the Biloxi Shuckers.

The countersuit calls the events run by Overtime “disorganized, unprofessional, and not well managed.”

The lawsuit specifically points to an event held at MGM Park on April 7-9 by Spring Break Explosion, LLC. The suit alleges people drank alcohol in the corporate offices and used drugs in the visitor clubhouse and other areas of the venue during the event.

According to court documents, property at MGM Park was damaged during several fights at the venue during the spring break event. One of the fights allegedly involved former Saints linebacker Junior Galette, according to a report by NFL.com.

The lawsuit also claims Bennett and Overtime defamed Young through allegations of racism and other false statements on social media.

According to the lawsuit, Overtime and Bennett owe Biloxi Baseball $450,000 for their portion of unpaid taxes, infrastructure costs, fees, and other expenses.

The lawsuit is just one side of a legal claim. Bennett declined to comment at the direction of his attorneys.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.