Man killed in Tchoutacabouffa River boating accident identified - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man killed in Tchoutacabouffa River boating accident identified

The boating accident happened Tuesday morning on the Tchoutacabouffa River near Holly Bluff Circle. (Photo source: WLOX) The boating accident happened Tuesday morning on the Tchoutacabouffa River near Holly Bluff Circle. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the man killed in a tragic boating accident on the Tchoutacabouffa River as 77-year-old William Melton, of Biloxi.

The accident happened before 10 a.m. near Holly Bluff Circle in Biloxi.

Officials said Melton apparently fell out of his boat and was then hit by the boat’s propeller as he tried to swim to shore. Coroner Gary Hargrove said Melton suffered major injuries to his head and extremities.

Melton was in the small boat alone, and the vessel did not have a kill switch. Hargrove said he was wearing a life jacket.

The news left neighbors stunned.

"I was laying down and heard sirens. I got up to see what happened and saw police out here on the water," Logan Straughan said. "I think it's tragic because we see boaters all the time, and nothing like this ever happens around here."

Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries, Biloxi Police and Fire Departments, and the Department of Marine Resources all responded to the scene. But despite their best efforts, they were unable to save Melton.

The incident is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly