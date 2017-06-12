Moss Point Mayor-Elect Mario King prepares to take office - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point Mayor-Elect Mario King prepares to take office

(Photo Source: WLOX News) (Photo Source: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Each city in Jackson County elected a new mayor in the 2017 election. Moss Point residents chose a 30-year-old PhD candidate Mario King, whose campaign focused on rejuvenating the city.

The Mayor-Elect says it's slowly sinking in that he's won the top seat at city hall.

"The excitement when I first found out was just breathtaking, but it was breathtaking because of the numbers. We were just so overwhelmed because people clearly demonstrated that we want him," King said.

King secured more than 60 percent of the vote in the general election, despite facing four other candidates. He says he's eager to take office.

"This administration is gonna be strong, passionate, fair firm and consistent," King said.

Among his first calls to action - getting the results of a state audit following fraud and misappropriation allegations in the police and utility departments. He's already inheriting a $3.4 million deficit from previous administrations. But he says he's also looking to bring in an outside firm to look at the city's finances holistically and figure out if there are any other problem areas.

"So that we can present a competent budget for fiscal year one of my administration, which starts in October," King said.

It's all part of his four-phase plan, which takes an in-depth look at how the city spends and improving infrastructure.

"I'm really serious about our tax dollars and I'm really serious about moving our community forward."

And King says he's also ready to change the culture of city hall, starting with transparency and accessibility.

"We want to be able to let you guys know immediately when something negative happens in Moss Point, as well as when something positive happens," said King.

The family man said he has a meeting with current Mayor Billy Broomfield this week and looks forward to a smooth transition of power.

King's inauguration is scheduled for June 27 at 6pm at Pelican's Landing. Incoming leaders officially take office on July 1.

