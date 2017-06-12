Body of missing boater identified, sent to Jackson for autopsy

Barry Cottrell with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary said they brought Caruso's body to the Coast Guard's Gulfport Harbor office when they found him, just after 8am. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove confirms the body that was found in the Mississippi Sound Monday morning is missing fisherman Marc Cruso. His body will be sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

A Coast Guard Auxiliary boat found Cruso’s body near Cat Island around 8 a.m. He had been missing since Saturday when he reportedly fell out of his boat while returning from a fishing trip.

Barry Cottrell with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary said they brought Caruso's body to the Coast Guard's Gulfport Harbor office when they found him, just after 8am.

"It was north and west of the west of Cat Island, two to three miles offshore," Cottrell said of Caruso's body. "It had drifted in a west-northwest direction from the point last seen, so he was about eight-tenths of a mile from where they said he was."

DMR and U.S. Coast Guard crews had been searching for the 45-year-old ever since he went overboard. His wife called officials after he fell off his boat near Cat Island.

"As far as we can tell, he'd gone over, and couldn't swim," Cottrell said. "Apparently, he had some injury going off the boat, something like that, according to what we heard, and he never came up."

Rescuers said they didn't find a life jacket on Cruso when they found his body.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is a group that pitches in to help when people go missing in South Mississippi waters.

"I'm happy to give closure to the family. I have mixed feelings when we do something like this. Happy we've done the job, but the pain the family will have from now on, we extend sympathies to them, too," Cottrell said.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.