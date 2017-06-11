Ocean Springs launches new culinary trail

Restaurant owners say they are happy to be part of the program. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce is rolling out a new, free program for food lovers.

Ocean Springs Culinary Passport is a food trail that connects several different restaurants within the city. Anyone who wants to participate can pick up their passport at the chamber.

"A lot of them are A-rated, they're so good. You don't even have to leave the city," said Ocean Springs native Nyla Durden.

All foodies have to do is eat at participating locations and have their server stamp the passport. After 10 stamps, diners can drop off or mail their Passport to the Ocean Springs Chamber office to receive a free gift.

"With more than 100 restaurants and bars in Ocean Springs, we just want to make sure that everyone is aware of the variety and the options that they can have," said Cynthia Dobbs-Sutton with the Chamber.

Tom Bennett, owner of Tom's Extreme Pizzeria, is happy to be a part of the program.

"Anything we can do to get our guests to have more fun and win some awards is good for us," Bennett said.

For more information and a complete list of participating restaurants visit http://oceanspringschamber.com/culinarypassport/

