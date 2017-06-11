Thai community hosts festival to raise money for temple

Traditional Thai culture isn't something residents see everyday in Gautier, so when the opportunity arose on Sunday, people flocked to get a taste.

"A little bit of the world coming to Gautier, there's nothing better than that," said one resident.

The close-knit community migrating to the US from the Southeast Asian country hosted it's inaugural Thai Food Festival.

"We have the Pad Thai, we have the noodle, we have the chicken," said organizer Renu Martin.

People from all different backgrounds filled the lawn right outside of the Buddhist temple - which is actually a house off of Martin Bluff Road - soaking up the culture.

Money raised from selling the traditional dishes, garb, and relics will go toward helping monks who reside there build a real temple.

"That's why we have our Thai food here, to show our authentic cooking so people can taste fresh food, but also at the same time to raise the money," said Martin.

"Right now we were interested in the land behind here," Martin said.

Martin says they would like to build a proper place of worship on the land behind the current dwelling. Those who showed up to festival say they're happy to help out.

"This is so fun what they've put into it, all of this food and what a great turn out," said one attendee.

Based on the success, organizers say they may make it a semi-annual event.

