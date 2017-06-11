Glam studio coming to Moss Point - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Glam studio coming to Moss Point

(Photo Source: WLOX News) (Photo Source: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

A Moss Point native is working to bring high-end beauty services to the city.

Smoke-N-Mirrors glam studio is gearing up to open it's doors. The full service salon located at 4114 Main St. will have everything from makeup artists and beauticians, to lash technicians, to virgin hair extensions on hand.

The glam team says they're excited for their business to be part of growing Moss Point, and that doors are opening at the perfect time.

"I think it's a great time because the new plan is to rejuvenate Moss Point bring businesses to the area. This is a new fresh side of business and it's unique to the area so we need something like this here," said makeup artist Ashley Watson.

"In Moss Point they have regular salons, all salons are regular salons, but we don't have the glam studios we don't have any make up artist, lash techs here that work at a salon. Everybody's working out of their homes and I feel like if I put a location maybe more people will come and everybody will come together," owner Erin Roberson added. 

The studio is now accepting appointments. To book an appointment you can call (470) 330-0413, or check out their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly