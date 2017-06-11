Glam studio coming to Moss Point

A Moss Point native is working to bring high-end beauty services to the city.

Smoke-N-Mirrors glam studio is gearing up to open it's doors. The full service salon located at 4114 Main St. will have everything from makeup artists and beauticians, to lash technicians, to virgin hair extensions on hand.

The glam team says they're excited for their business to be part of growing Moss Point, and that doors are opening at the perfect time.

"I think it's a great time because the new plan is to rejuvenate Moss Point bring businesses to the area. This is a new fresh side of business and it's unique to the area so we need something like this here," said makeup artist Ashley Watson.

"In Moss Point they have regular salons, all salons are regular salons, but we don't have the glam studios we don't have any make up artist, lash techs here that work at a salon. Everybody's working out of their homes and I feel like if I put a location maybe more people will come and everybody will come together," owner Erin Roberson added.

The studio is now accepting appointments. To book an appointment you can call (470) 330-0413, or check out their Facebook page here.

