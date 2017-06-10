Moss Point vocational education program graduates 18 students

Eighteen students graduated with either an HVAC, phlebotomy, or CNA certificate and are now ready to enter the workforce. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Students in a Moss Point workforce training program celebrated their accomplishments Saturday.

Eighteen students graduated with either an HVAC, phlebotomy, or CNA certificate and are now ready to enter the workforce.

The program is eight to 12 weeks of Saturday classes that are both hands on and instructional. It's a partnership with Strategic Systems and Moss Point vocational education, along with local Jackson County businesses.

For those who just finished the program, they are excited to put their new skills to use.

"Believe it or not, it feels great. What's next for me is to work on getting my own business started, and hopefully that'll be real soon," said HVAC graduate Leslie Richard.

"I always wanted to be in the medical field, and I was in a nursing program first that was kind of a struggle for me. I felt like if I did the phlebotomist, it would be easier for me to transfer into nursing still because I'll already be in the medical field," said graduate Candice McCall.

For more information on the program, contact the Rev. Eric Dickey at 228-297-4400 or Dr. Barbara Coatney at 228-216-9112.

