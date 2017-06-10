Road rage incident leads to the arrest of 2 police officers

What began as a road rage incident between two off-duty police officers led to both of them being arrested.

Pascagoula Police officer Michael Scott Ladnier and Moss Point Police officer Raymond Lias are each charged with driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the two men had some sort of altercation on the road, which led to them getting into a fight at a liquor store in the Gulf Park Estates area of Jackson County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the call and both officers were arrested.

According to supervisors with both Moss Point and Pascagoula Police Departments, both of the officers are now on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

