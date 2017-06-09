MGM Park celebrating 2 years in Biloxi

On June 6, 2015, MGM park opened its doors to the public for the first time.

Two years later, income from the park may not be where officials had hoped, but they believe it's headed the right way.

"Mayor Gilich says we're seeing a lot of progress here at MGM park," said Biloxi Spokesman Vincent Creel, "The attendance is up for the Shuckers games. They're providing a real family experience in addition to minor league baseball."

Attendance currently sits at an average of 2,660 per game. Although down from last year's average, it's higher than the 2015 average.

One fan who makes a point to attend every Shuckers home game, Linda Hudson.

"I love baseball," Hudson said. "Love the environment, the people are nice. I just love baseball."

A lifelong baseball fan, Hudson says the park has made it possible for new fans to be drawn in.

"It's just brought a lot of people out that would never get to see baseball if it wasn't for this, except on TV," she said.

While it's seen its fair share of events, from Cruisin' the Coast, to the first Gulf Coast Marathon and concerts, baseball has been the main draw in the park's first two years. It's something Creel says the city is trying to change.

"The baseball is great for the four months of the year, but what Mayor Gilich says we need to continue to work on, is in the off season," said Creel, "What can we do to get people to realize this is not just a ballpark, it's an entertainment venue."

One possibility in the off-season - a music festival to draw in crowds for multiple days.

"There's been talk about music festivals here in the past, but none of them have come forward and materialized, but live entertainment is the niche that we need to build on," Creel said.

Whether it's baseball or concerts, MGM park is expected to continue to bring tourists and money into Biloxi for years to come.

