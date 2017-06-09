Local restaurant rebuilding pier destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

The Blind Tiger and the City of Biloxi are working together to rebuild the old pier at Oak Street. (Photo source: WLOX)

Some long overdue changes are coming soon to the Biloxi waterfront.

The Blind Tiger and the City of Biloxi are working together to rebuild the old pier at Oak Street.

"Hurricane Katrina destroyed it in 2005 and it's been ravaged ever since," said Cecelia Dobbs-Watson with the city.

The restaurant is donating material and labor to reconstruct the 207-foot pier. Scott Sutherland with The Blind Tiger says they got the idea from the public.

"After hundreds upon hundreds of requests from the local guests and visitors, the Blind Tiger decided it would be a good idea to rebuild the pier," Sutherland explained.

The city agreed since it helps out with Mayor FoFo Gilich's initiative to restore the Biloxi waterfront.

"We've got so many piers, it's just part of the waterfront plan that the city has been trying to put in to effect," said Dobbs-Watson. "Now that it is and was approved by council, this is just part of it," said Dobbs-Watson.

According to Sutherland, people want to be able to use the area for boating and other water sports. He says rebuilding the pier to its former state could help business for the restaurant and surrounding establishments.

"I think we have some of the best views around so people can really see what the Mississippi Gulf Coast is all about," added Sutherland.

Construction on the pier is slated to begin in the coming week. The $30,000 project should be completed in the next several weeks.

