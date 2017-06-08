WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of mass shooting in Las Vegas

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.More >>
Watch ABC's live coverage of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. President Donald Trump is set to speak to the nation at 9:30am.More >>
Ronnie Crocker has been a fanatic of old cars since he was 15, so when the chance to own a rare Buick Super 8 Roadmaster convertible came to him, he couldn't resist.More >>
An apartment dweller in Biloxi says his air conditioning unit hadn't worked properly since he moved in nearly three months ago.More >>
The welcome mat has been rolled out for cruisers at businesses across the Coast. Welcome signs have been posted in front of eateries across South Mississippi, hoping to lure in cruisers for a bite.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.More >>
Former "Let's Make a Deal" host Monty Hall has died.More >>
Heather Piper was beat up outside a theater by a teen she says was among a group that was crawling over seats and being loud during a movie.More >>
As crowds prepared to kick off yet another night of high school football in Pass Christian, fans rose to their feet during the National Anthem. However, several players on the school's football team chose to kneel.More >>
They pulled out all the stops at the University of Alabama Saturday, making a special day possible for one special little girl.More >>
