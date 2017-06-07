Coast educators make up all-female Principal Corps cohort

More than a dozen educators from across the state of Mississippi are on the road to becoming top notch instructional leaders.

The University of Mississippi's ninth Principal Corps cohort not only includes Coast educators, it is the first all-female class. Included in the prestigious group are Robin Auringer of the Gulfport School District, and Kewanna Riley and Angela Oliphant of the Harrison County School District.

“One of the things we’re most proud of in the Principal Corps is the growth of this program throughout the state,” said Burnham, a two-time state superintendent of education and former UM education dean. “There are a number of you who are coming into the Principal Corps from districts that have never been part of our program before. We’re very proud of that.”

According to its website, the 13-month program 'prepares teachers for K-12 leadership positions with a combination of graduate coursework and two full-time internships (fall and spring semesters) where program participants learn from experienced mentor-principals at internship sites.'

“I wanted to learn how to be an effective leader in our schools, and I knew Ole Miss had the best program,” said Oliphant. “The Principal Corps has established a name that speaks for itself. The previous cohorts all speak very highly of the instructors and the program.”

Principal Corps participants travel to Oxford for face-to-face instruction once a month during the school year. Graduates receive a Master of Education or Specialist Education degree, which will qualify them for a state school administrator's licenses if they pass the School Leaders Licensure Assessment.

To learn more about the program, visit principalcorps.olemiss.edu.

